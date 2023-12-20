DENVER (KDVR) — If you make minimum wage in Colorado, you’ll see a bump in your paychecks starting in January.

In 2023, the statewide minimum wage was $13.65, or $10.63 for those who make tips, but because of inflation, that amount will increase at the start of the new year.

The state has allowed counties and municipalities to enact their own minimum wages since creating the statewide minimum wage in 2020, but so far only three have chosen to do so: Denver in 2020 and Edgewater and unincorporated Boulder County in 2023.

Denverites will see the biggest bump, with people working in the city seeing a $1 increase. The basis for the raise was the consumer price index, as in, the wage increased to combat the inflation seen in 2023.

The following are the minimum wages in the state starting Jan. 1, 2024:

Colorado (statewide) – $14.42 or $11.40 with tips, $0.77 increase

– $14.42 or $11.40 with tips, $0.77 increase Denver – $18.29 or $15.27 with tips, $1 increase

– $18.29 or $15.27 with tips, $1 increase Edgewater – $15.02 or $12 with tips

– $15.02 or $12 with tips Unincorporated Boulder County – $15.69 or $12.67 with tips

Because the minimum wage only applies to people working in unincorporated Boulder County, the statewide wage applies to those working in the City of Boulder.