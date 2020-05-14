‘The Masked Singer’ helps teachers in Thornton engage students through virtual learning

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Masked Singer is not only a hit on FOX31, it’s also inspiring kids in Thornton succeed in their virtual classrooms.

Frassati Catholic Academy in Thornton has created its own “Masked Singer” contest by putting teachers behind the masks. Each week, through YouTube episodes, the students guess the identities of the singers.

Principal Sara Alkayali says music teacher Ms. G came up with the idea.

“We brainstormed ways we could bring more joy to our students and to our staff while we were apart,” Alkayali said.

Frassati Masked Singer was born!

The faculty’s singing skills are put to the test to entertain and engage the kids.

“We wanted to be creative and do something unique that the kids and families would be excited about,” Alkayali explained.

She says distance learning has not been easy, but the virtual singing connection is helping. With new episodes every week, kids will continue voting and guessing through the rest of the school.

“They’ve been working really hard with their distance learning,” Alkayali said. “So this is just another way to add some fun to the final weeks of school.”

One teacher at Frassati Catholic Academy will be crowned the winner.

To view the YouTube episodes, visit Ms. G’s virtual music room.