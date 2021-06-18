‘The longest day’; Renowned Colorado climber asks for hiking photos, support for unique Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend is the official kick off to summer with the arrival of the Summer Solstice on Sunday.

It will also be the longest day of the year with the most light. And with that, comes a special fundraiser by the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The Longest Day is the day with the most light — the summer solstice. On June 20, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice,” shared the Alzheimer’s Association.

For renowned climber Alan Arnette, this event is significant. He is holding his own unique fundraiser for the “Longest Day”

“I have five people in my blood line that have died from this disease. so it’s personal,” shared Arnette.

Arnette is an accomplished climber. He has summited Mount Everest multiple times. He is the oldest American to summit K2 and he has also climbed every 14er in Colorado.

“I made this vow to my mom and to myself that I was not going to let her death become another number on a long list that has been killed by this disease,” shared Arnette.

For the past two decades, Arnette has worked passionately to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Arnette’s mother died of the disease in 2009 after an eight year battle.

“Every year on the anniversary of my mom’s death I go to the western part of RMNP I go to the top of Mount Ida and I have a really nice moment with my mom up there,” shared Arnette.

Arnette uses mountain climbing to reach a new demographic of people who don’t know as much about Alzheimer’s Disease.

This year though, Arnette had to cancel his plan to climb Mount Bierstadt for “The Longest Day”.

He is asking for support with his fundraiser and would love to see your hiking pictures.

He is asking for support with his fundraiser and would love to see your hiking pictures.

“If you’re going to make a donation in any amount please do any amount that is meaningful to you. It will be meaningful to the researchers… the caregivers… the individuals… and to the future generations,” shared Arnette.

You can support Arnette’s fundraiser here.