La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood could be Denver’s newest Historic Cultural District

DENVER (KDVR) — In March, Denver Community Planning and Development’s Landmark Preservation received an application from residents and community members of the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood to designate the Denver neighborhood as a Historic Cultural District.

The La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood has important historical ties to the Latino and Chicano communities and is also one of Denver’s oldest residential neighborhoods. The neighborhood was established in the 1870’s near the railroad and the Burnham Yards as a working-class immigrant community.

The neighborhood was home to leaders of the Chicano Movement and was a meeting spot for the Chicano community through the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Community members would gather to support each other and advocate for equal treatment.

“My roots are here, and I feel a strong connection to this place. These homes help root my culture and my people to this place and losing them is so sad. Designating this neighborhood as a Historic Cultural District will help save these homes and our heritage from being wiped away,” said Cathy Prieto, a longtime La Alma Lincoln Park resident.

If the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood is designated as a Historical Cultural District, buildings and significant sites connected to the Latino and Chicano communities would be protected.

There will be two zoom meetings with city planners in Community Planning and Development where residents can learn about what it means to be a historic district in Denver. Meetings will be held over zoom and will include Spanish language interpretation. One meeting will be held on April 28 at 6 p.m. and the other will be held on May 15 at 11 a.m.

The La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood would join 56 other historic districts in Denver if designated. Visit bit.ly/LaAlmaDesignation to learn more or get involved.