‘The kids are not alright’: Colorado teachers share different perspectives on in-person learning

DENVER (KDVR) — A recent Colorado Education Association survey reports 53% of educators want to start the year 100% remote and only 8% want to start the year 100% in-person.

FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting a different perspective from educators who want to get back into the classroom.

“The kids are not alright,” Douglas County Principal Sid Rundle said, adding, “They are desperate for that interaction that takes place when a teacher is in a classroom and they are with their peers.”

Rundle fears parents and the public are getting the wrong idea that all teachers aren’t ready and willing to get back to the classroom.

“I don’t know any teachers saying they don’t want to go back. Now, that’s very different from saying they aren’t afraid,” Rundle said. “Overwhelmingly, the message from the teachers I know are, ‘We accept the risk, we have to accept it, it’s too important for us to get back and for kids to be face-to-face relationally with us teachers, even if it is just for a short amount of time, we have to do this.'”

Rundle would prefer to start in-person in some capacity, then react should a safety issue arise.

“I think that the consequences of remote learning versus in-person learning are kind of greater than the virus itself,” middle school math teacher Gregg Robinson said.

Robinson says he’d like to teach his kids five days a week in-person but he respects any family that feels differently.

“If you are not comfortable coming to school, I completely understand that. I’m not going to hold it against my kids, that’s for sure,” Robinson said.

Douglas County is expected to meet on Saturday to discuss the return of staff and students. For now, that return is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Amie Baca-Oehlert, high school counselor and president of the Colorado Education Association (CEA), issued the following statement in response to the call for a return to in-person instruction:

“It’s no secret that educators not only in Colorado but across the country would prefer to return to their classrooms and in-person instruction this fall, but that cannot happen without first guaranteeing the health and safety of students and educators.

In a recent survey of nearly 10,000 CEA members, 78% of educators indicated they would be willing to refuse to return to work if health and safety concerns were not addressed and protective measures not implemented, and fewer than 1/5 of respondents believe their school districts can keep them safe.

This week, more than 13,000 educators, parents and community members signed a petition to Gov. Polis and Colorado Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes, Ph.D., outlining the four expectations that must be met to ensure the safe return to school.

1. Involving employee voices. Districts and educators should bargain the necessary conditions to return to school and confirm with a vote of approval by all employees.

2. Safety protocols and protections must be provided. PPE and health protocols must be in place for students and staff.

3. Transparency. Disease data must be available to all families, staff and community members immediately and consistently.

4. Equity for all. Students, staff and families must always be provided with equitable access to education and tools, no matter where the learning occurs.

Educators want nothing more than to return to school alongside their students, but during a time when the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, health and safety must be the top priority.”