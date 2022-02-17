‘The Irish are back!’: Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — After a two year hiatus, Denver’s 60th St. Patrick’s Day parade is back and ready to bring the spirit of the holiday.

There are more than 175 entries in this year’s parade, with onlookers being able to vote on their favorite parade entry.

The Grand Marshal of the 2022 parade will be Dr. David “Doc” Powell, a board member with DSPDP and an Irish American with dual citizenship.

This year’s Queen Colleen will be Molly Casey. Casey is currently Colorado’s Miss Colorado All American Girl. She is a recent University of Denver grad, majoring in communication management. Casey’s family is from Cork, Ireland.

This year’s Little Shamrocks are Charlotte, 9, and Wyatt, 8. The kiddos were originally set to join 2020’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, and are finally getting their chance at Denver fame. Both kids are avid St. Patrick’s Day parade goers.

The parade is set for March 12, beginning at 9 a.m. For more information on the festivities, visit the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade website.