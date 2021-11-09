The History Colorado Center has over 10,000 military artifacts

DENVER (KDVR) — Imagine going to your favorite museum and actually seeing what is behind those locked doors that is not on display.

The History Colorado Center has more than meets the eye. Over five million historic items are carefully preserved, over 10,000 are military-related. None of them are on display.

Out of sight from the current exhibits that fill the halls of History Colorado Center lies a treasure trove of hidden artifacts. Hidden to us, maybe, but not military history curator Dr. Chris Juergens.

”I grew up in Germany surrounded by a history of mountains and it’s just never let me go,” Juergens said.

Juergens’ life of military history is alive and well as he guides visitors through the years, decades and centuries.

Most of the artifacts carefully preserved here are from the original owner or the descendants.

“This is an inkwell that used to belong to General Phil Sheridan. He was a general in the Civil War, and this was actually used to sign General Lee’s surrender to General Grant,” Juergens said.

The 10th Mountain Division trained at Camp Hale in Colorado during World War II. History Colorado Center has 2,500 items that tell their story.

”This is a piece of original signage from Camp Hale and this one belonged to the mountain training group which was the instructors,” Juergens said.

It is a look back in time not only reserved for reporters. You can do this too, all you have to do is call and schedule an appointment at 303-866-3639 or membership@state.co.us.