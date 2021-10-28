The Heat is on Halloween DUI enforcement begins Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — The ‘Heat is On Halloween” DUI enforcement period begins Friday and will be enforced through Monday.

Kids out trick-or-treating during the holiday weekend make this the deadliest time of the year for child pedestrians.

“Our DUI patrols are strategically placed throughout the state because impaired driving is a concern for every community. If you choose to drive under the influence, we’re prepared to stop you,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are partnering up once again to conduct sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and crack down on impaired drivers to prevent fatal crashes as the holiday season begins.

Law enforcement plans for the The Heat is On Halloween can be found at CDOT.

Since January, 194 deaths on Colorado roads have been DUI fatalities. During the 2020 Halloween enforcement period 202 impaired drivers were arrested by participating agencies.

2021 impaired driving fatalities, highest counties (Credit: CDOT)

The Thanksgiving Week DUI enforcement period is up next, from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28.