Greeley Panther Bowling team strikes gold in the Special Olympics State Fall Classic

Jacob Horner (Credit: City of Greeley)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Greeley Panther Bowling Team won big in the Special Olympics Colorado State Bowling Competition, taking home two first-place gold medals, six second-place medals and two third-place medals.

The competition was held in Englewood on Nov. 20. The Greeley Panther Bowling Team sent 10 athletes who competed in singles and assisted ramp bowling.

Special Olympics bowling competition (Credit: City of Greeley)

The team meets at the Highland Park Lanes on Thursdays to bowl, develop skills and have some fun.

Greeley Panther Bowling Team results:

1st place

  • Shannon Cameron  231
  • Dillon Hergenreder  180        

2nd place

  • John Neal                           227
  • Donna Bruckner             217
  • AJ Schmidt                         211
  • John Locke                         185
  • Jeff Davis                            149
  • Jacob Horner                     133

3rd place 

  • Megan McDonald            129
  • Lincoln King                     112 

