‘The great skid’: Why no traction laws on snowy I-25?

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Drivers across the metro area are preparing for a slick commute, especially along Interstate 25 between Lone Tree and Castle Pines.

Some called the stretch “the great skid.” FOX31 talked to drivers bracing for this week’s weather changes, with one saying that “the ice on the road gets really bad. There’s really nothing you can do, you have to pull over.”

The Problem Solvers obtained video of cars and trucks with little room to pull over while making their way through the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said chain and traction laws typically go into effect in areas farther away from the metro area.

More than 91 plows will treat roadways in that area and on highways throughout the metro area alone, with many more in the high country.

CDOT said some of the most challenging areas during winter storms are I-25 south of Castle Rock at Greenland and Monument and Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill. Chain stations are available along I-70 and near Monument Hill near Colorado Springs.

The Problem Solvers compared the elevation gain of two areas.

Castle Pines sits at 6,368 feet, with the incline from Lone Tree at 420 feet over 7 miles.

Drivers traveling to Genesee see a gain of more than 2,000 feet over 8 miles from Lone Tree.

CDOT said drivers should travel with winter-rated tires with 3/16 of an inch of tread. CDOT provides this tool to check tread (it must be printed correctly). Plan ahead and avoid rush hour and work from home if possible.

Avoid speeding and remember that it is illegal to pass plows in tandem formation. In addition, all commercial trucks must be prepared with chains and chain up when the overhead message boards display that the chain law is in effect.