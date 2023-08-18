DENVER (KDVR) — The Great American Beer Festival just released its lineup for September. Last year, there were 500 breweries and almost 10,000 beers in the competition. This year, there’s a lot more beer to sort through, so FOX31 picked out a few standouts you need to try at the festival:

Based in Oakland, CA, this brewing company won gold at the festival last year. It presented the Alpenglow which is a hazy IPA. You can find it at booths 14-15 this year.

Test out HopTomic, which won gold at this year’s WBC. It’s a double IPA with hints of Citrus, Pine and Resin.

Firemans #4 is another gold winner to try out at the festival. It’s a year-round blonde ale and it’s the company’s best-selling beer with a smooth malt and zesty hops.

Coming from Bend, Oregon, the brewery took home gold last year for its Hachimitsu Mai Lager, which will be at booth 4-27 this year.

Try out the Imagine 14 Years – it’s a pilsner with a tropical aroma. It won gold at the World Beer Cup in 2023.

Also from Oakland, Ghost Town is serving the Nose Goblin with a 9.2% ABV and earned gold last year in the competition.

Fat Pug Oatmeal Milk Stout, another gold winter last year, can be found at booth 10-9.

From Albuquerque, the brewpub is bringing its Capri-derosen which also won WBC gold.

Winning gold last year, the Three Ryes Men is something to look for at booth 5-9 this year.

In 2023, the Pils won gold at the WBC and Volatile Substance won gold at the festival in 2021.

This is just the start of the beers that will be available. If you haven’t bought your ticket yet, you can purchase it here for unlimited samples of beer, cider and hard seltzers.