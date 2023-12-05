DENVER (KDVR) — The Gathering Place will operate a 44-unit micro-community on Elati Street, the organization announced Tuesday after the resolution was adopted at the Monday night Denver City Council meeting.

The one-year contract for $1.45 million authorizes the non-profit to use its existing service model to provide wrap-around support for unsheltered women as well as transgender and non-binary people.

The micro-community, called Elati Village and located at 1375 N. Elati St., is one of 10 sites the city is setting up to provide short-term housing for people experiencing homelessness. The communities are part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s House1000 initiative, which aims to house 1,000 people living on the streets by the end of the year.

With only a few weeks left in the year, the city’s House1000 dashboard shows that 311 people have received some kind of shelter through the city. The dashboard also says that 500 beds will be provided through micro-communities, with 200 procured and 300 being acquired.

The homeless crisis has become exacerbated as thousands of migrants are bussed into Denver weekly, if not daily.

Megan Devenport, TGP’s CEO, said the organization is “thrilled” to increase the number of private shelter spaces available for women and “gender-expansive” people.

“We know that transgender people are especially at risk of violence and exploitation when living unsheltered,” Devenport said in a release. “Therefore, we are centering trans people’s experiences in designing this new community.

“We intend to foster a welcoming community that specifically celebrates and supports our trans and gender-expansive members,” Devenport continued. “When we prioritize the needs and desires of our most vulnerable community members, we believe that we will better meet the needs of everyone.”

According to the release, TGP is developing a program model with currently and formerly unhoused people and community partners. Elati Village will have case management, housing navigation, supportive services and wellness programs to support members’ transition into permanent housing. This micro-community will house only individuals provided through the City of Denver’s “encampment response process.”

The City began construction on the site in November, according to TGP.

Elati Village will include 44 manufactured sleeping units for members and two community buildings with gathering space, offices, kitchen, laundry facilities, and bathrooms. It will also feature a dog park and community garden.

TGP anticipates its first Elati Village residents by mid-December.