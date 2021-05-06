The free Poudre Riverfest returns Friday

Paul Peterson. I ‘rock hopped’ into the Poudre River to get this photo of a kayaker enjoying the Spring run off white water.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – The annual Poudre RiverFest returns on Friday with the first of four festival days spread throughout the summer.

Here’s the lineup:

May 7: The free community festival kicks off Friday at 9:30 a.m. with a day of virtual wildlife watching including Birding & eBird and citizen science conservation along the Poudre corridor.

June 25: Recreation is the focus of this festival day, both virtual interactive and outdoor activities; fishing, kayaking & tubing or just relaxing on the river banks.

July 15: Everyday Water is the theme, looking at the role water plays in the community.

August 21: Mini-Celebration at New Belgium Brewing. There will be live music, exhibitor booths, interactive games, food trucks, tasty beer and door prizes. You can also learn about river restoration projects being led by local nonprofits and sign up to volunteer.

The full schedule is available online.

Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area, City of Fort Collins Utilities, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, National Association for Interpretation, Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed and Wildlands Restoration Volunteers are co-organizers of the festival.

For more information about the Poudre RiverFest go online.