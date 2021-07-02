The Fillmore Auditorium constructs mouth watering 2021 concert lineup

by: Nick Wills

STS9 Rings in the New Year at The Fillmore. (Photo: Bryant Vander Weerd)

DENVER (KDVR) — Concert season rumbles on and venues across the Mile High City that have lain dormant have returned to the patiently waiting music-loving masses with a billing worth perusing.  

The Fillmore Auditorium, which currently stands where a factory once manufactured and sold a car to Titanic survivor Molly Brown, has released its concert calendar and it is sure to bring a wide array of melody chasers through their turnstiles in the coming months.

-Aug. 24, Counting Crows: The Butter Miracle Tour 

-Sept. 16, New Found Glory & Simple Plan 

-Oct. 6, Angels and Airwaves 

-Oct. 9, Jelly Roll 

-Oct. 14, Rod Wave 

-Oct. 16, 3 Chambers Tour: Raekwon x Ghostface x GZA 

-Oct. 29, Brett Eldredge 

-Oct. 22, Lotus 

-Nov. 12, Blue October 

-Nov. 19, Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio 

-Jan. 27, Chris Lane 

-Feb. 28, Louis Tomlinson 

-Mar. 8, Meshuggah 

-Mar. 10, Paper Fashion Show ft. DJ Simone 

-Mar. 17, AFI 

-Jun. 22 5 seconds of Summer

It is not too late to snag your preapproved entrance to these memory speckled evenings in the form of a ticket, which you can purchase on the homepage here.  

