The Fillmore Auditorium constructs mouth watering 2021 concert lineup

DENVER (KDVR) — Concert season rumbles on and venues across the Mile High City that have lain dormant have returned to the patiently waiting music-loving masses with a billing worth perusing.
The Fillmore Auditorium, which currently stands where a factory once manufactured and sold a car to Titanic survivor Molly Brown, has released its concert calendar and it is sure to bring a wide array of melody chasers through their turnstiles in the coming months.
-Aug. 24, Counting Crows: The Butter Miracle Tour
-Sept. 16, New Found Glory & Simple Plan
-Oct. 6, Angels and Airwaves
-Oct. 9, Jelly Roll
-Oct. 14, Rod Wave
-Oct. 16, 3 Chambers Tour: Raekwon x Ghostface x GZA
-Oct. 29, Brett Eldredge
-Oct. 22, Lotus
-Oct. 29, Brett Eldredge
-Nov. 12, Blue October
-Nov. 19, Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio
-Jan. 27, Chris Lane
-Feb. 28, Louis Tomlinson
-Mar. 8, Meshuggah
-Mar. 10, Paper Fashion Show ft. DJ Simone
-Mar. 17, AFI
-Jun. 22 5 seconds of Summer
It is not too late to snag your preapproved entrance to these memory speckled evenings in the form of a ticket, which you can purchase on the homepage here.