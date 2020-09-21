The FBI is asking for information on bank robbery suspect

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) -The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force needs help identifying a man suspected in three metro Denver bank robberies.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force (RMSSTF) is requesting assistance with identifying a male suspect who robbed a KeyBank in Thornton, on 14 September. The suspect is believed to be the same person that robbed the Chase Bank and the US Bank in Englewood. @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/aayEnj4Zhc — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) September 21, 2020

The most recent robbery happened about 10:34 a.m. on Sept. 14 at the KeyBank in Thornton. The same man is suspected of two August bank robberies in Englewood, at the Chase Bank on Aug. 21 and the US Bank on Aug. 24.

Police describe the suspect as white or Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build. During the KeyBank robbery he was wearing a black Chicago Bulls hoodie, blue jeans, a green baseball hat and a white face mask.

Suspect during the Chase Bank robbery on August 21

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is a interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.