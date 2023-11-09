(NEXSTAR) — Sure, Denver may be known as the Mile High City, but today, we’re calling it Flavortown.

The Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, has featured dozens of Colorado restaurants on his hit Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” That includes multiple spots in Denver, which you can visit yourself (if you haven’t already).

Here’s a look at the Denver locations frequented by Fieri at least once across the 45 seasons of his show.

Highland Tavern

Featured in three episodes, Highland Tavern can be found on Navajo Street. If you want to eat like Fieri, try the Tavern Tots or the Bombshell Sammich with house pastrami, Swiss cheese, a fried egg, slaw, and brown mustard on rye bread. You can see the segment again when “Tacos and Tots” airs on Nov. 24 and 25.

Welton Street Cafe

The Caribbean and Southern food hotspot in the Five Points neighborhood was highlighted during an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” dedicated to mom-and-pop spots. You’ll want to wait a moment before you rush out to enjoy their Smothered Pork Chops — Welton Street Cafe is closed while they relocate. You can revisit their former location when their episode airs on Nov. 25.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ

While this restaurant is bringing its unlimited Korean BBQ to other states (and even Mexico), it’s the Colorado Boulevard location that Guy Fieri visited. Dae Gee (which means “pig” in Korean) also appeared in multiple episodes, one of which will air on Nov. 24 and 25.

Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery

The eatery appeared in multiple episodes as well, with its Bison Ribs and Indian Tacos serving as the highlight. Tocabe ranked among the top 25 restaurants in Denver last year. Food Network doesn’t list any upcoming air times for the episodes Tocabe appeared in, so you’ll need to visit their location on 44th Avenue to enjoy their dishes.

Areyto Food Truck

The food truck, known for its Puerto Rican food, was featured on a season 31 episode focused on Latin foods. Its iconic Chicken Mofongo was so delicious, Fieri called it “better than dynamite.” Unlike other eateries on this list, the Areyto Food Truck is, of course, always on the move. You can find its stops on Facebook, and rewatch its “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” episode on Friday.

Atomic Cowboy

With locations in Denver, Golden, Aurora, Colorado Springs, Centennial, and Kansas City, Atomic Cowboy (home to the Denver Biscuit Co. and Fat Sully’s Pizza) isn’t hard to find. It also isn’t hard to catch on Food Network since it was featured in three episodes by Guy Fieri. The Mayor of Flavortown tried the Elmer biscuit sandwich, which is no longer listed on the menu, and a thin-crust pizza from Fat Sully’s.

Just BE Kitchen

Found in Lohi and Greenwood Village, Just BE Kitchen serves foods that are gluten, grain, and seed oil-free and that adhere to certain diet restrictions (like paleo, Whole30, and keto). That includes chicken and dumplings, which Fieri called “legit.” You can rewatch the episode that Just BE Kitchen appeared in, “Down Home Flavor,” on Dec. 9.

Il Porcellino

Like charcuterie and deli sandwiches? Then Il Porcellino on W. 41st Avenue is for you. Appearing on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” isn’t their own accolade: they’ve received numerous awards since opening in 2015. You can see Fieri visit Il Porcellino when their episode re-airs on Friday.

Blue Pan Pizza

Sure, this is Denver, but Blue Pan Pizza is known for its Detroit-style ‘za. With locations on W. 32nd Avenue in West Highlands and E. 12th Avenue in Congress Park and a Golden location coming soon, Blue Pan has some of the top-rated pizza in the Denver area. It also received praise from Guy Fieri, who called it “dynamite.”

The Bagel Deli and Restaurant

It’s not just bagels that you’ll find at The Bagel Deli and Restaurant on E. Hampden (and soon, DIA). Items featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” — the eatery has been in three episodes — include their matzo ball soup, brisket knishes, and kishke.

Hops & Pie

Another top-rated pizza place in the Denver area, Hops & Pie can be found on Tennyson Street. It was the beer-braised brisket pizza that wowed Guy Fieri, but their menu also features nearly two dozen beers on tap. Food Network doesn’t list any upcoming airings for the episode Hops & Pie appeared in.

Steuben’s Food Service

Appearing in two “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” episodes, Steuben’s serves regional favorites from across America, like a lobster roll, fried chicken, and a green chili cheeseburger. The episodes Steuben’s appeared in aren’t airing again anytime soon, so you’ll need to visit their 17th Avenue location to experience their hand-cut fries and top-ranked brunch.

Cafe Brazil

Found on Lowell Boulevard, Cafe Brazil was visited by Guy Fieri during the “Tri-Continent Cuisine” episode during season 23. As you can probably guess, the spot is well-known for its South American dishes, like La Julianna.

Sam’s No. 3

Sam’s No. 3, which first opened in Denver in 1927, appeared on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” during the season 11 episode dubbed “Porktastic.” Nearly 100 years later, its Curtis Street location is still open, as is its Glendale location. Sam’s No. 3’s Aurora location, however, is set to close by the end of the year.

Maria Empanada

Maria Empanada, with a location in Aurora and two in Denver, appeared on three episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” The eatery was opened by Lorena Cantarovici in 2011 and named after her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she explains. You can watch Guy Fieri visit Maria Empanada’s South Broadway Avenue location when one episode airs again on Nov. 11 and Dec.15 and 16.

Guy Fieri and “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” have visited numerous places around Colorado, including spots in Grand Junction, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Colorado Springs. You can see those locations on Food Network’s website.

Some restaurants, including Axios Estiatorio, Biju’s Little Curry Shop, and Bang!, closed after appearing on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”