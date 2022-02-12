The Denver Black Pages help fill the gaps in community and business awareness

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Black Pages website and corresponding Little Black Book serve as a community resource for the Black-owned businesses and people in Colorado. They provide avenues for networking, a place to share ideas, a support system for like-minded business owners and build awareness in business innovation.

Residents and visitors can use their website and book to discover Black-owned businesses within the Denver metro area along with local events.

DBP was born out of a necessity after founder Carla Ladd couldn’t find a sense of community and the basic resources that she was looking for, such as hairstylists, doctors, dentists and Black entertainment.

There were a couple of weekly and monthly Black print publications, but she said there were no online resources that fit the bill.

Entrepreneurship runs in Ladd’s blood. Starting from her great-great-grandmother to her father, who was also a reason as to why she started her organization.

“I believe that most of my father’s business struggles came from lack of resources and lack of familial and community support,” she said.

Ladd told FOX31 that had he had those tools he would have experienced more success.

The Denver Black Pages has been serving the Denver metro community for more than 20 years. Digital copies for the 2022 version of The Little Black Book are available online. Hard copies are available at specific distribution points including Denver International Airport, the Denver Convention Center and the Blair Caldwell Library in Five Points.