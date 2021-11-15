The Community Table in Arvada needs food donations during shortage

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Community Table food pantry in Arvada is asking for food donations instead of money. The pantry, like other food banks in the Denver metro area, is experiencing food shortages.
Since 1982 Community Table has been serving those with food challenges. The lack of food now is being called a perfect storm by Chief Executive Officer Sandy Martin.
“We are in desperate need of food,” Martin said.
Much welcomed food items were dropped off early Monday morning at the pantry.
“We had a postal food drive in May that was canceled for the second year that brings us 85,000 pounds of food that gets us through the year,” Martin said. “Then COVID came in the midst of everything and our supply chain is not able to deliver food to the stores, which is where our food comes from.”
“We are not the only food pantry that is having this difficult time,” Martin said. “So if you can’t come here and you have a food pantry in your local community, please take some goods to them because we are all suffering.”
Drop off or mail donations to Community Table, 8555 W. 57th Ave., Arvada, CO 80002.
If you can’t drop off food, donations are being accepted by credit card.