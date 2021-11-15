The Community Table in Arvada needs food donations during shortage

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Community Table food pantry in Arvada is asking for food donations instead of money. The pantry, like other food banks in the Denver metro area, is experiencing food shortages.

Since 1982 Community Table has been serving those with food challenges. The lack of food now is being called a perfect storm by Chief Executive Officer Sandy Martin.

“We are in desperate need of food,” Martin said.

Much welcomed food items were dropped off early Monday morning at the pantry.

“We had a postal food drive in May that was canceled for the second year that brings us 85,000 pounds of food that gets us through the year,” Martin said. “Then COVID came in the midst of everything and our supply chain is not able to deliver food to the stores, which is where our food comes from.”

“We are not the only food pantry that is having this difficult time,” Martin said. “So if you can’t come here and you have a food pantry in your local community, please take some goods to them because we are all suffering.”

Drop off or mail donations to Community Table, 8555 W. 57th Ave., Arvada, CO 80002.

If you can’t drop off food, donations are being accepted by credit card.