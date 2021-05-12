The Colorado Symphony receives $15,000 N.E.A. grant

DENVER (KDVR) — The Grants for the Arts Project is helping over 1,100 artistic groups across the country sustain their existence amid pandemic induced struggles and the latest recipient to join the list is the Colorado Symphony.

Colorado’s penultimate orchestral body has been handed a $15,000 lifeline from The National Endowment for the Arts that aims to counter the damages brought on by COVID-19 restrictions.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Colorado Symphony to reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers in a news release.

The funds are projected to help establish a residency for composer Omar Thomas, expand the L.E.V. Youth Concert series, implement a summer teacher fellowship, and increase the number of musical mentorship opportunities provided in local high schools.

The Colorado Symphony won this award after they approached the pandemic in a health-conscious manner. After restrictions were put in place, the orchestra’s organizers put on over 50 socially distanced performances for the public all while pushing the #PlayOn hashtag, which garnered over two million views.

The funds will also be used to put on the youth focused Be Bold Youth Exhibition, which will display student submissions in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Tickets for the 2020/21 Colorado Symphony concert season can be obtained on its website.

To learn more about the Arts Endowment Grant announcement and to see what other groups received assistance, visit its website.