The Colorado Community College System will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for fall semester

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Community College System will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff and students for the fall semester, Chancellor Joe Garcia announced in a press release on Wednesday.

“The health and safety of the students, faculty, and staff is our top priority,” said Garcia. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have closely followed the recommendations of national, state, and local health authorities.”

In a press release, CCCS encouraged everyone in the community college system to get the COVID-19 vaccine and follow safety protocols.

The decision comes as Colorado’s major public universities announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for the fall semester.

Removing barriers for students with limited resources, those who are parents and/or working students are factors for the decision, the press release stated. Additional factors included the heavy use of online learning and small in-person class size.

COVID-19 vaccinations may be required for residence halls at rural colleges and athletic teams, according to the press release.