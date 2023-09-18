Classic Cheeseburger on a Brioche Bun with Fries and a Milkshake

DENVER (KDVR) — If you find yourself craving a cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day, you might want to thank the denizens of Denver’s past.

That’s because the mouthwatering American staple was actually invented in the Mile High City. Or at least that’s the claim.

A stone plaque in front of 2776 Speer Blvd. claims that Louis E. Ballast invented the cheeseburger in that exact spot in 1935.

That address is now home to a bank, but back in the day, it was Humpty Dumpty Barrel Drive-In.

Stone plaque in front of the former Humpty Dumpty Barrel Drive-In (Credit: KDVR)

“On this site in 1935 Louis E. Ballast created the cheeseburger,” the plaque reads.

The commemoration goes on to say that the trademark for “cheeseburger” was also granted to Ballast on March 5, 1935.

Who exactly invented the cheeseburger is highly contested, however, and several people have staked claim to that particular slice of American cuisine history.

Any historic trademark for “cheeseburger,” by Ballast or anyone else, could not be located in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database.

How to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is Monday, Sept. 18, and there are a few ways you can celebrate.

Several fast-food chains are offering free or discounted cheeseburgers on Monday. This includes huge franchises such as Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s.

However, if you’re looking to celebrate the day by eating the best burger in Colorado, FOX31 held a competition in March and April to find the top place in the state.

More than 4,000 people cast over 22,000 votes over the course of six rounds.

Bud’s Café & Bar in Sedalia won the final round with 57% of the vote.