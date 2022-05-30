DENVER (KDVR) — The Memorial Day tradition of the BolderBoulder is back and raring to run inviting runners of all speeds back to Boulder.

The 42nd annual event is a cause for celebration as it is the first BolderBoulder race in three years as COVID-19 put a stop to the event.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back this great tradition that is embraced by so many in our community, the state and beyond,” said Race Director Cliff Bosley. “We’ve missed our participants and our spectators and we know they’ve missed us. It’s great to be back with this fantastic outdoor community event.”

The 10K event has runners of all speeds and experience racing 6.2 miles to finish at Folsom Field.

During those 6.2 miles, the BolderBoulder is more than just a race. The event is a remembrance of more than 1.3 million men and women in the Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. It also celebrates veterans and those who are currently serving.

According to Bosley, this year’s race will also honor the 50th anniversary of Frank Shorter’s Olympic gold medal-winning run in Munich back in 1972. Shorter was named the Official Starter of the race and will launch more than 80 waves of competitors.

“The BolderBoulder is a Memorial Day tradition, a rite of passage from spring to summer and a community-defining event that brings us together to showcase the best of Boulder and the University of Colorado,” said Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde.

Racers will cross the finish line at the iconic Folsom Field to a crowd of fans, vendors and celebrations.