Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called “Mayor of Flavortown” might be a good place to start.

Guy Fieri, who hosts the popular Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” has visited over 1,250 restaurants over the span of 42 seasons, dozens of them in Colorado.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and compiled a list of their favorite food destinations Fieri visited for his show.

According to Mashed, the favorite place to get a bite in Colorado is Zoe Ma Ma, a restaurant serving “super yummy street food” in two locations: One in Boulder and one at Union Station in Denver.

Fieri called the restaurant “the best fast Asian food [he’s] seen in 10 years.”

Zoe Ma Ma offers a variety of family recipes from Pork Belly Bao to Sichuan Braised Beef Soup Noodle, which is described as “a famous Chinese noodle dish most Westerners don’t know about.”

The Union Station location is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The Boulder location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.