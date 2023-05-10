DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and the Eastern Plains are known to get severe weather from time to time, and with severe weather comes the possibility of tornadoes.

During severe weather, the National Weather Service may issue a tornado watch for your area, which means there is the possibility that a tornado could form. However, if that is upgraded to a tornado warning, you will need to seek shelter immediately as a tornado is imminent, likely or already occurring.

Some places are safer to shelter than others, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). There are also some shelter options that seem safe, but are anything but.

Safest options: Indoors and underground

One of the safest places to shelter during a tornado warning is in a specially-built storm shelter or safe room, according to FEMA. These are designed to sustain high winds.

Not everyone has access to these, however, so the next best option is the lowest floor of a building — preferably a basement or cellar.

If you are above ground, an interior room without windows is the safest choice.

Moderately safe options: What to do when you’re outside

If you’re in a vehicle or outside when a tornado warning hits, you need to find a sturdy building to shelter in as soon as you can.

While being inside a vehicle or out in the open is not safe during a tornado, if you are not able to get to a shelter, you should cover your head and neck with your arms and cover your body with a coat or blanket if possible.

You should also not try to outrun a tornado in a vehicle.

Least safe options: Overpasses, mobile homes

FEMA recommends on its website to refrain from parking under an overpass or freeway. It is also very dangerous to leave your vehicle and shelter under an overpass.

This is because wind speeds are actually higher under overpasses than they are out in the open, according to research cited by FEMA. Debris might also accumulate under an overpass, making it even less safe.

Mobile homes are also dangerous places to be during a tornado. If you are in one when a tornado warning is issued, you should leave immediately and not stay inside the mobile home.