‘The Art of the Pandemic’: Meet the artists behind these tributes

The Art of the Pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City is known for its incredible street art, elaborate murals lining walls throughout much of the city.

But in the midst of a pandemic, new pieces have been popping up seemingly overnight; tributes to essential workers, and those on the front lines.

FOX31 reporter Evan Kruegel has spent the past few months tracking down the artists behind these timely pieces.

From dogs wearing PPE, to colorful grim reapers, Colorado’s artists have turned boarded up windows into walls of inspiration.

