(NEXSTAR) — Student loan payments are due once again, marking the first time in over three years many have had to pay up for their college education. If you’re among those, you may be even more aware of the payoff — large or small — of attending college and getting your degree.

Here in Denver, that may be especially true, depending on the degree you have.

Overall, the U.S. Census Bureau found Americans with bachelor’s degrees earned, on average, $74,154 in 2022, roughly $600 below the national average of all earners, regardless of their education.

There are, however, degree-holders earning much more — and much less — than that.

According to data released by the Census Bureau this week, roughly 37% of Americans between the ages of 25 and 64 have a bachelor’s degree. Of the roughly 1.7 million people living within the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area, nearly 51% have a bachelor’s degree — the fifth-highest rate of the 31 major metropolitan areas the Census Bureau provided data for.

While many degrees were categorized individually by the Census Bureau, there are catch-all “other” categories for science and engineering, business, education, and simply, “other.” Those were, in many cases, considered the most popular field of degrees across the metro areas.

Outside of those expansive categories, the most common bachelor’s degree in the U.S., held by 6% of the population, is in business management and administration. That was followed by psychology (4.8%), nursing (4.4%), and general business (4.4%).

In Denver, the most common bachelor’s degree is in psychology, a field in which 5% of the population graduated. General business wasn’t far behind at 4.9%, while business management and administration degrees are held by 4.8% of the population.

While popular, they aren’t the highest-paying.

Instead, it’s those with degrees in electrical engineering that earn the most, reporting a median income of $129,500 last year. The five highest-paying degrees in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area in 2022 were:

Electrical engineering: $129,500 Mechanical engineering: $120,200 Finance: $115,200 Computer science: $112,000 Engineering: $104,500

Alternatively, the five lowest-paying degrees were:

Family and consumer sciences: $50,340 Social work: $52,370 General education: $54,830 Elementary education: $58,420 Fine arts: $60,170

While low, the median pay of the five fields above all exceeded that of those with less than a bachelor’s degree, who reported an average income of $47,140 last year. For those without a bachelor’s degree, Denver ranks as the third highest-paying metro, falling behind Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue ($50,940) and Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington ($47,410).

Overall, the Census Bureau found someone with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering living in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area earned the most last year — the median pay there was $182,100.

The Bay Area ranked as the highest-paying metros across many of the fields. Regions in the south, especially Florida and Texas, had some of the lowest median earnings.