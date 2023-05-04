DENVER (KDVR) — On the fourth day of May near the metropolis surrounding Denver… It was a period of celebration for Star Wars fans.

The force would be strong at many bars, breweries and distilleries in the Denver metro area with events including art galleries, music performances, trivia games, costume contests and more.

Here are some of May the fourth events happening Thursday around Denver.

Trivia

Outer worldly beers and beverages

Arts and entertainment

Left Hand RiNo (Denver) — “Space Conflicts: May the Farce be With You” 8 to 9 p.m.

Wynkoop Brewery (Denver) — Art Wars art gallery, cosplay, music from DJ Elijah Moore 5 to 11p.m.

You can always find events or add more events on our Community Calendar.