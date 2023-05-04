DENVER (KDVR) — On the fourth day of May near the metropolis surrounding Denver… It was a period of celebration for Star Wars fans.
The force would be strong at many bars, breweries and distilleries in the Denver metro area with events including art galleries, music performances, trivia games, costume contests and more.
Here are some of May the fourth events happening Thursday around Denver.
Trivia
- Fiction Beer Company (Colfax) — Star Wars trivia and costume contest, 7:30-10 p.m.
- Atomic Cowboy (Colfax) — Star Wars Quiz Vol. 1 7 p.m.
- Lauch Pad Brewery (Aurora) — Star Wars trivia and blue milkshake IPA release 6 to 8 p.m.
- Thanes Table (Arvada) — Star Wars trivia, themed treats and drinks, and cosplay Thursday 5-10 p.m.
- SomePlace Else Brewery (Arvada) — Star Wars trivia 7 p.m.
- Old Chicago (Lakewood) — Star Wars themed trivia 7 p.m.
- The Golden Mill (Golden) — Colorado Trivia League hosting Star Wars Trivia 6 to 8 p.m.
Outer worldly beers and beverages
- Odyssey Beerwerks (Arvada) — Star Wars gear and themed beer
- Bear Creek Distillery (Denver) — Star Wars inspired cocktails and movie showings Thursday 4 to 10 p.m.
- Talnua Distillery & Tasting Room (Arvada) — Star Wars cocktails nightly May 2-7
Arts and entertainment
- Left Hand RiNo (Denver) — “Space Conflicts: May the Farce be With You” 8 to 9 p.m.
- Wynkoop Brewery (Denver) — Art Wars art gallery, cosplay, music from DJ Elijah Moore 5 to 11p.m.
You can always find events or add more events on our Community Calendar.