DENVER (KDVR) — Here are the 10 most expensive homes listed for sale in Denver’s real estate listings, or MLS.

They range from $15 million at the highest to just under $5 million. On average, they contain 8,600 square feet of living space.

1. 400 Saint Paul St. (Cherry Creek) – $15 million

4 bedrooms

8 bathrooms

13,656 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: The three-car garage includes a lift that lowers cars to the basement with room for 10 additional cars

2. 460 Saint Paul St. (Cherry Creek) – $10,987,000

5 bedrooms

8 bathrooms

11,885 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: This home features an al fresco deck and koi pond courtyard

3. 300 S. York St. (Washington Park) – $7.9 million

5 bedrooms

9 bathrooms

9,899 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: Designed by Burnham “Bernie” Hoyt who planned Red Rocks Amphitheater

4. 2301 E. Alameda Ave. (Washington Park) – $6,785,000

4 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

7,696 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: This home was a wedding gift commissioned by Gov. John Evans for his eldest daughter

5. 500 Jackson St. (Cherry Creek) – $5.5 million

2 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

4,719 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: This home includes an elevator that serves all four levels

6. 101 S. Eudora Street (Hilltop) – $5,295,000

6 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

9,700 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: The finished basement includes a wet bar and an engineered wine room

7. 44 S. Fairfax Street (Hilltop) – $5,250,000

7 bedrooms

9 bathrooms

6,910 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: This home comes with a dog wash off the attached garage

8. 368 Adams Street (Cherry Creek) – $5,000,000

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

5,452 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: The stairway to the second floor is glass-lined

9. 105 Southmoor Drive (Hilltop) – $5,000,000

7 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

6,759 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: This home includes a full-size outdoor basketball court

10. 2233 S. Madison Street (University Park) – $4,998,000

5 bedrooms

9 bathrooms

10,397 sq. ft.

Interesting fact: This home includes eight fireplaces spread throughout the basement, rec room, bedrooms and other spaces.

All of the above information comes from listings available on March 28. On average, homes in the Denver area are listed for several weeks so this list may not be accurate beyond the date it was published.