‘That’s the last thing I want her to see before she’s locked up’: Local woman puts posters of Gannon outside jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, is in the process of being extradited to Colorado to face first-degree murder charges.

“It’s hard to believe that anyone could do this to a child,” community member Christy Gibson said.

Blue ribbons, a Sonic the Hedgehog balloon and photos of Gannon’s smiling face, cling to a light pole at the entrance to the El Paso County Jail.

“That’s the last thing I want her to see before she gets locked up,” Gibson said.

These are the images Gibson wants Letecia to see.

“I don’t want her to forget. I hope she goes to bed, and I hope she has nightmares about it,” Gibson said.

Clad in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the wrists and ankles, Stauch faced a South Carolina judge on Tuesday morning, when she did not fight being extradited back to Colorado.

Meanwhile, Gannon’s father, Al, moved out his son’s belongings from their home in Lorson Ranch neighborhood, where there is a growing memorial in Gannon’s honor.

“This memorial is beautiful, heart-wrenching, sad. Not something I ever expected to see in this area,” Ashley Cerasuolo said.

Gibson plans to follow the court proceedings closely as she hopes for justice for Gannon.

“He will have his story heard, and it will be magnificent just like his mama wanted,” Gibson said.

The senior deputy district attorney who will prosecute this case said this will be a drawn-out process – typically in cases like this, the trial won’t be scheduled for about a year from now.