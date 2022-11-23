DENVER (KDVR) — The Thanksgiving travel rush is on.

Denver International Airport told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that 75,000 people entered security checkpoints on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nearly 600,000 people are expected to go through TSA checkpoints by Saturday.

“I hope no long lines, but I’m wondering how it’s going to be. Our flight’s delayed,” one traveler said.

DIA said that even with the increase in holiday travel compared to 2021, the staff is prepared.

“The lines today have been smooth,” spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa said on Wednesday.

Denver airport construction

Construction continues in the airport’s main hall. Walls are visible on Level 6 at the north end, blocking the north and east side.

Figueroa said those needing to access Concourse A should use “an escalator or elevator on the east or west side on Level 5 or from the center of the terminal.” Construction is not blocking flow on the east or west side.

Denver airport parking

Parking lots and garages are already packed.

FOX31 has reported Denver’s airport had the highest auto theft numbers in the city in 2021, with another surge in theft in that area in May of this year.

Figueroa said keeping your property safe is a top priority. That includes working with the Denver Police Department.

“We continue to work closely with DPD. They have patrols there, they are patrolling Pena Boulevard, they’re patrolling all our parking sites, our garages, everything,” she said.

It is important to lock your car, roll up your windows and remove any valuables.

Denver airport security

DIA said the average security wait time this week has been 30 minutes and 10 to 15 minutes for those with the pre-check option.

For updates visit flydenver.com. DIA recommends arriving two hours before your flight.

Denver airport ice skating

Need a break? If you have some downtime, the airport is bringing back ice skating and other entertainment in the south-end open-air area. The rink is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry and skate rental are free.