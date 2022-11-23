DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Thanksgiving and you need to get gas, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.33, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.60.

Avg./DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.339$3.682$3.975$4.947
Yesterday Avg.$3.355$3.699$3.994$4.958
Week Ago Avg.$3.450$3.797$4.091$5.030
Month Ago Avg.$3.619$3.963$4.260$5.193
Year Ago Avg.$3.468$3.796$4.087$3.465
AAA prices 11/23

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.46.

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy:

  1. Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.49
  2. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.51
  3. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.56
  4. QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.56
  5. Conoco– Firestone: $2.57
  6. Sam’s Club– Arvada: $2.68
  7. Costco– Thornton: $2.69
  8. Costco– Westminster: $2.69
  9. Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd.)- $2.69
  10. Sinclair– Evans: $2.77

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.49.