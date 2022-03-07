DENVER (KDVR) — The weekend storm brought 4.3 inches of snow to Denver International Airport, bringing the seasonal total up to 38.3 inches so far.

The south side of town picked up more than 5 inches of snow near Castle Rock, with more than 3 inches measured in Fort Collins.

Thanks to the 4.3 inches this weekend, the seasonal snowfall total from fall through Monday is now above the average of 37.6 inches. This is the first time all season Denver has had its seasonal total above the historical average.

There is another round of snow on Wednesday and Thursday that is expected to bring more accumulation to Denver and push the seasonal total even higher than the average.