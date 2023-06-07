DENVER (KDVR) — A woman whose car was stolen along with her parents’ ashes and an American flag has been reunited with her belongings thanks to detectives in Greeley.

On April 28, Kimberly Magnusson reported to the Greeley Police Department that her Hyundai Tucson was stolen. According to GPD, Magnusson was in town from Texas to pick up her parents’ ashes and an American flag that was given to her family to honor her father who served in the military.

Greeley Police said they spent several weeks working with property unit detectives to track down leads on Magnusson’s belongings and worked to identify the suspect.

Almost a month later, on May 27, officers with the Hudson Police Department located the stolen car at a gas station. According to GPD, the suspect was arrested and booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and false reporting to authorities.

When officers recovered the car, they did not find the ashes or flag. So, Detective Jerry Burroughs went to the jail to interview the man and attempt to recover the items.

GPD said that after Burroughs spoke with the suspect, he was able to locate Magnusson’s parents’ ashes and the flag.

Greeley Police delivered the ashes and flag to the woman’s son. (Greeley Police Department) Police in Greeley were able to recover a woman’s parent’s ashes and flag. (Greeley Police Department)

“While vehicles and most items can be replaced, there are some things that no amount of money could buy. For Ms. Magnusson and her son, that was her parents’ ashes and her father’s flag from his military service. I’m incredibly proud of the work Detective Burroughs and the entire unit did going above and beyond in this case to ultimately recover and return these irreplaceable items to the Magnusson family,” Detective Sergeant Pfeiler said.

The items were returned to Magnusson’s son. The department said it was happy it could reunite Magnusson with her parents.