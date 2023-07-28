DENVER (KDVR) — A group out of Texas hopes to organize volunteers to patrol East High School when classes start next month.

Some parents applaud the effort to protect students while others say it could lead to other conflicts in the future.

East High has been a focal point for school safety in Denver after two shootings last school year.

Now, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, created after a school shooting in Texas, wants to take matters into its own hands.

“Parents are the only people that are going to truly care about children,” Scott Burnham, an East High parent, said.

Most East High parents will agree, school security is important, but exactly how to secure schools is another question up for debate.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids intends to organize what it calls “STOP NOW” volunteer patrols at East High School.

“I would gladly give a bullet not only for my daughter and my son, but any child that’s in Denver public school or any school to begin with,” Burnham said.

Burnham said he’d be on board with a volunteer patrol program.

“Parents, if they want to get involved, this is a great program,” Burnham said.

Other parents, like Tiffany Grays with the Black Family Advisory Council, said the patrols are a good idea in theory.

“I’m not sure that the effort that this group is making is actually going to yield the benefit they’re seeking,” Grays said.

For its part, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids told FOX31 it will recruit volunteers online and ask volunteers to submit a background check.

Volunteers will be trained on situational awareness, they will not engage with students and will conduct their patrols off campus property unless they are invited.

They will also wear identifiable shirts with the foundation’s logo.

Patrols would occur at the start of each school day, at lunch and at the end of the day and the foundation said the patrols would last the entire school year.

“It doesn’t seem there’s a collaborative approach between the district and the city,” Grays said.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids said it is not affiliated with Denver Public Schools or Denver Police, but will contact either if a conflict were to occur.

DPS did not reply to our request for comment and the Denver Police Department referred FOX31 to DPS.