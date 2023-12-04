DENVER (KDVR) — Charter buses continue to drop off migrants in Denver, often in the middle of the night, according to a statement from the Office of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

One of these buses arrived in downtown Denver on Monday, according to the mayor’s office.

The exact origin of that bus in particular was not known. However, the mayor’s office said it fits with a pattern the city has seen over the last few months of buses chartered from Texas.

According to the mayor’s office, the buses unload passengers in areas that aren’t prepared for or ready to receive migrants and often arrive in the middle of the night and in the dead of winter.

“This means migrants – some of whom are ill or pregnant, many of whom are children – are forced to fend for themselves in the cold as they seek shelter,” the mayor’s office said.

On Dec. 1, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Emergency Management had sent over 7,800 migrants to Denver since May 18 using chartered buses.

That averages out to just under 40 migrants being sent to Denver every day and accounts for about one-quarter of the over 29,000 migrants that have arrived in the city since 2022.

The city has spent over $33 million to support the migrants. So far, the State of Colorado has reimbursed the city $3.5 million, while the federal government has provided $909,000. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also promised $9 million in federal funding to the city.