Testing for I-25 South Gap express lanes brings project closer to finish line

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – New Express Lanes in each direction of the Interstate 25 South GAP project will open for a test run Friday at 8 a.m.

The express lanes cover 14 miles on northbound I-25 and 15 miles on southbound I-25.

Tolls are being waived because the project is far ahead of schedule.

“Opening the Express Lanes early improves safety and travel reliability on the I-25 South Gap corridor,” Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “Commuters will have reliable travel times over the long-term, and experience a vastly improved stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. Whether commuting to work or traveling the state, drivers will reach their destinations quicker and safer. We are thrilled to open the Express Lanes a year ahead of schedule and within budget.”

The Colorado State Patrol will increase enforcement from Castle Rock and Monument after the lanes open.

The I-25 South Gap project features wider shoulders, rebuilt bridges, new wildlife crossings and new pavement.

CDOT contracted with Kraemer North America back in September of 2018.

Crews will continue minor construction through next summer. That work includes final paving and striping operations in the middle section of the project, installation of deer guard off mainline I-25 and landscaping.

Toll testing and integration will be ongoing through 2022.