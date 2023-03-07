The driver of a Tesla was charged for his alleged role in a crash that seriously injured another driver. (Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Tesla driver has been charged with reckless driving for his alleged role in a crash that seriously injured another driver.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the crash happened on Feb. 18 at 8:21 a.m. Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash near Arapahoe Avenue and Conestoga Street near the Flatirons Golf Course.

BPD said a Tesla Model 3 was driving eastbound on Arapahoe Avenue when a Subaru Crosstrek turned left in front of the Tesla. The two cars then collided in the intersection and the Subaru struck a power pole.

Fire rescue personnel were immediately called and had to extricate the 31-year-old driver from his Subaru. The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Tesla driver, identified as 50-year-old Dion Jordan of Erie, did not report having any injuries. After an investigation, BPD determined Jordan was at fault for the crash, and he was booked into the Boulder County jail on a charge of vehicular assault-reckless driving.

BPD confirmed the Tesla was not on autopilot at the time of the crash.

Traffic officers believe speed was a factor in the crash.