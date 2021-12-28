‘Terrible, heartbreaking and senseless’: Denver mayor condemns violent string of shootings

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called a shooting spree that killed four people and injured a police officer Monday night “terrible, heartbreaking and senseless.”

The act of gun violence “stole the lives of several members of our community last night and injured others, including a Lakewood police officer. I’m praying for those lives lost, the victims and their families,” Hancock tweeted Tuesday.

Hancock added that Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul are filling him on the situation and that the Denver Police Department is working to find a motive for the crimes committed.

“The investigation is ongoing and the Denver Police Department is working diligently to discover why this tragedy took place,” Hancock said.