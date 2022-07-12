DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a man struck and killed while walking along Broadway said they are “devastated” by his loss as the accused 100-mph driver in his death is charged with murder.

Terrell Jones was walking across Broadway on July 2 when a driver crashed into him, killing him.

The driver was allegedly intoxicated and traveling at more than 100 mph in the 30-mph speed zone at Irvington Street. Avel Aguirre-Sanchez, 19, faces counts of first-degree murder and another eight felonies in the death, including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Victim’s family raising money for his mother

Jones’ family released a statement on Tuesday.

Terrell Lamont Jones, affectionately known as TJ by all that loved him, was senselessly killed on July 2nd after a night out with his older brother and friend. TJ was an upstanding member of the Denver community and an even better son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend. He was the embodiment of a kind and gentle soul who was loved by many. His mother fondly referred to him as her gentle giant. TJ loved sports. He was a huge fan of the Nuggets, Broncos, and UNC Tar Heels. He grew up in Green Valley Ranch and enjoyed playing basketball, football, and baseball with the GVR Giants. As he grew older, he dedicated his time to basketball, playing competitively on the club level and for Monarch High School in Louisville. Terrell was a recent graduate of Metro State University in Denver, working part-time on top of his enrollment to cover his tuition costs. TJ was the middle child of 6 siblings, and we are devastated by the tragic loss of our brother. Our family seeks justice for TJ. He was stolen from us far too soon, which has left a wound that will never heal. For those that would like to help the family cover funeral services during this time, we have set up the following linktree that goes directly to his mother. It also includes his remembrance page. https://linktr.ee/jonesdonations From Terrell’s Devastated Family. Feather, Kevin, Tyus, Tianna, Taye, Taleea, and Trinity Family of Terrell “TJ” Lamont Jones

The coroner’s office found Jones died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash. A witness told FOX31 that there was no traffic on the road at the time of the crash.

Aguirre-Sanchez is set for advisement in court on July 14.