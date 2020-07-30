Tentative public reopening date set for City Park Golf Course

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Fore! City Park Golf Course’s opening date is coming.

Weather permitting, the city-owned course set a tentative public reopening date of Sept. 1 for “limited play,” according to Scott Rethlake, director of golf.

“I can’t believe we’re only six weeks away,” Rethlake said. “We’ve done a great job of blending the old with the new, and some of the lifelong players of the golf course that have checked it out love it. I’m excited to give everyone the chance to play on it and get their feedback.”

After a long, cold spring stunted turf growth last year and forced the course to delay its opening date, the grass is just about ready to welcome back players.

In order to protect the turf, a limited number of players will be allowed on the golf course each day and no golf carts will be allowed. Those with loyalty cards can reserve tee times two weeks in advance, and golfers without can reserve one week ahead of time.

