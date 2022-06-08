DENVER (KDVR) — Strong storms on Colorado’s Eastern Plains Tuesday afternoon and evening brought large hail, strong wind gusts and several tornadoes.

One of the biggest impacts from Tuesday’s storms was the large hail that fell. An area near Julesburg on the far northeast plains saw hail that was 2.5 inches in diameter, which is as big as a tennis ball.

Large hail reports from this afternoon and evening. All reports from the region can be found here…https://t.co/V8PVmeYujq #COwx pic.twitter.com/LCanrjnlyy — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 8, 2022

Several other places across the state reported hail around the size of a quarter to golf ball size. A storm is considered severe if it has quarter-size hail or larger and/or 60 mph winds or higher.

Along with hail, there were six tornado reports across the Eastern Plains on Tuesday.

There is a chance for more hail on Colorado’s Eastern Plains on Thursday with a marginal and slight risk for severe storms in place.