‘Tenants from hell’; Home plastered with graffiti on carpets, walls for sale for $590,000

COLORADO SPRINGS (KDVR) — Colorado real estate is on fire and that is not even stopping a property plastered with graffiti and destruction to be listed for $590,000. It has been deemed the “little slice of hell” by a realtor and you can turn it into a piece of heaven.

“This formerly majestic 5 bed/4 bath/3 car garage home was once the seller’s pride and joy. Now it’s every landlord’s nightmare and needs someone with firm resolve to appreciate its potential. If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further! This house is not for the faint of heart but for that special person who can see through the rough diamond to the polished gem inside,” shared Mimi Foster in the listing.

According to the listing on Redfin, the home is located at 4525 Churchill Court in Colorado Springs.

This listing said the home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and over 3,500 square foot.

As you scroll through pictures on the listing, you will see black spray paint with vulgar words and phrases on walls of bedrooms, living areas, and even in the kitchen.

The damage was done by an angry departing tenant who didn’t want to pay rent, according to the listing.

“TENANT FROM HELL. In decades of doing real estate, this house was the worst example of tenant destruction I have ever seen. In the beautiful Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood of Colorado Springs, this house stands as a testament to why it’s so important to hire a reputable property management company,” shared Foster in a video posted on YouTube.

The graffiti might not be the worst part of the property, though.

“It’s not nearly as daunting as the freezer in the basement that’s full of meat and hasn’t had electricity to it for over a year. So be sure to wear your mask. Not for anyone else’s protection but your own. You may not be able to endure the smell if you don’t,” shared Foster

So, is there any upside to this half a million dollar plus property? According to the realtor, yes.

“The main floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen with dining area, family room with fireplace, laundry, and main floor bedroom and bath. There is a walk-out to a back deck – but don’t go out there as the deck is not necessarily attached to the house in the manner you might hope. The upstairs has a catwalk, large master with soaking tub and dual sinks, plus two additional bedrooms and bath – all covered in black spray paint, vulgarities, and other substances which are no longer identifiable. The basement is amazing – or at least it will be once all the debris is cleared out, the floor coverings are replaced, and the obscenities are painted over,” shared Foster.

You can see the full listing and decide if it’s something you think you can turnaround here.