DENVER (KDVR) — This time of year always brings a wide variety of temperatures to Denver. Over the last nine days, the temperature has risen from 8 to 74 degrees.

As you can see from the graph below, temperatures gradually heated up from the coldest temperature on Feb. 22 to the warmest on March 2. The end of February was cold, with most of the temperatures well below average until Feb. 27-28.

The warm-up was a 66-degree increase in nine days, from 8 degrees to 74 degrees.

Denver went from the coldest temperature of the year on Feb. 22, at 8 degrees, to the warmest of the year so far at 74 degrees on March 2.

Temperatures will stay warm through Friday of this week before a cool down and snow move in for the weekend.