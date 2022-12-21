LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland residents prepared and braced for a storm that hit the area just days before the Christmas holiday.

“I spent some time in North Dakota, I’ve seen it about negative 45 (degrees) up there before,” Mark Herman told FOX31.

While traveling along Interstate 25 near Johnson’s Corner, the Problem Solvers saw sunny skies and measured a temperature of nearly 50 degrees just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Within less than two hours, the temperature plummeted 30 degrees as fog rolled in over Lake Loveland.

“I feel like it’s definitely not normal,” said one resident rushing into the grocery store to buy last-minute items for her Christmas dinner.

Another last-minute shopper shivered as he told Fox 31, “It is ridiculous. I want to go inside.”

Plows made several passes along city streets, which were packed with quickly accumulating snow and ice.

Anyone traveling during the winter season is advised to keep a full tank of gas, charged cell phone, blankets and an emergency roadside kit.