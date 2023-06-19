DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of rain and cool temperatures, Denver could possibly reach the 90-degree mark for the first time in 2023. With the summer heat just around the corner, it’s a good time to remember to never leave your furry friends locked in a hot car.

Rain, rain and more rain, that is what the Pinpoint Weather team has been forecasting for June so far. But after more than two weeks, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast is finally tracking warm highs in the upper 80s and possibly 90s.

The National Weather Service is reminding pet owners about the dangers of leaving their dogs in the car even for just 10 minutes.

If it is 90 degrees outside, how hot is my car?

NWS created a chart to show pet owners how hot it could get inside a car even after a short period of time.

Outside temperature (F) Inside car temp after 10 minutes (F) Inside car temp after 30 minutes (F) 70 degrees 89 degrees 104 degrees 75 degrees 94 degrees 109 degrees 80 degrees 99 degrees 114 degrees 85 degrees 104 degrees 119 degrees 90 degrees 109 degrees 124 degrees 95 degrees 114 degrees 129 degrees

Even with the windows rolled down, an 85-degree day can be deathly to a dog stuck inside a hot car.

“A lot of times, it’s not the 100-degree days that we’re getting tons of calls on. People seem to kind of know and prepare ahead of time for those 100-degree days. It’s those 80 degrees, 90 degrees, where people think that it’s probably not a great idea to bring your dog but maybe not the most risky decision. And it’s in those situations where dogs can end up being in extreme distress,” said Denver Animal Protection.

What to do if you see a dog stuck in a hot car

While the best answer is to just leave your pup at home while you run errands, here is what you can do if you see an at-risk animal in a car.

In 2017, Colorado passed the “Immunity For Emergency Rescue From Locked Vehicle” law. It says that in an emergency situation, a bystander can break the window of a car to rescue an at-risk person or animal inside if death is imminent.

But you have to do the following first:

Ensure the vehicle is not a law enforcement vehicle

The person/animal must be in imminent danger of death

Verify the vehicle is locked

Make a reasonable effort to locate the owner

Contact law enforcement BEFORE breaking in

Use no more force than reasonably necessary

Stay with the at-risk person/animal in a safe location nearby

Temperatures will stick around 80 degrees for the rest of the week, so keep that in mind when it comes to traveling with your furry friends.