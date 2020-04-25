Tell us something good, Colorado!

DENVER (KDVR) — We know what you need on this beautiful Saturday afternoon – some beautiful stories from all around Colorado!

West Metro Fire received a fantastic surprise from art students at Green Mountain High School!

These are just a couple of the creative pop up cards, made by art students at Green Mountain High School to thank first responders during the #COVID19 response. There's some great talent here.

We feel blessed to be able to do the job we love each and every day. pic.twitter.com/dBjDrhkTPt — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 25, 2020

Colorado has some talented artists that’s for sure!

Station 7 had some suprise visitors today who shared some joy. What an amazing crew of talented artists! pic.twitter.com/PEM7Qjmi4l — Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) April 25, 2020

Check out this beautiful parade thanking all of those on the front lines of this pandemic!

Thank you to all who took part in last night's event! We are humbled and so proud of all of our heroes. 😍#CUAnschutzTogether #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/IRnDUmMpbP — CU Anschutz Medical Campus (@CUAnschutz) April 24, 2020

Lone Tree officers got a nice treat Saturday afternoon as well!

Our officers were treated to coffee from Monk & Mongoose yesterday – a small gesture that goes a long way to lift their spirits! Thank you! #LiftUpLoneTree pic.twitter.com/x1tqNueA79 — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) April 25, 2020

How about that?! Happy Birthday to Caiden!

From all of us at the State Patrol and our partners @CSPDPIO and @EPCSheriff we want to wish Caiden a HAPPY 7th Birthday! pic.twitter.com/GjZEdntmuZ — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) April 25, 2020

Virtual fun? Don’t mind if I do!

Looking for a creative weekend activity? Aurora's Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department have a whole video series dedicated to virtual fun! There is an activity for everybody in your family. https://t.co/zpDMHFquxs pic.twitter.com/h315sqv4l7 — City of Aurora, CO (@AuroraGov) April 25, 2020

And finally, this pup sharing a smile with all of us.

K9 "Utah" wanted to get in on our SHARE A SMILE SATURDAY?



Who doesn't love dogs 😊



Continue to post your smile selfies in the comments below.👇#shareasmilesaturday #whoseagoodboy #keepshining pic.twitter.com/cWgCA0Y4Tb — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) April 25, 2020