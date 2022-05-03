BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Dr. Warren Hern has been performing abortions for 50 years with a solid portion of his practice at the Boulder Abortion Clinic.

“My purpose is to make this as safe as possible for women, and I want to make them comfortable also,” Hern said.

Hern said that with everything in the current political climate surrounding abortions, it could make things dangerous for women living in states where restrictions could tighten. He said that could also increase the amount of patients coming into Colorado, where abortion restrictions are light.

“I have had a doubling in patients we see in an office in a weekly basis,” Hern said.

What abortion options are available in Colorado?

In Colorado, there are no restrictions when it comes to both the abortion procedure and receiving the abortion pill, whether in person or via telehealth.

“About 50% of all early abortions in the United States are being done with the medication abortion,” Hern said.

Hern said he doesn’t prescribe the medication abortion at his clinic. He said the worry is if patients have a complication and have no medial doctor around to help.

“You can simply swallow some pills, but if you have a severe complication because the uterus isn’t emptied, that can really be a problem. It can even result in death,” Hern said.

But he said for women living in rural areas with no options for abortion procedures in the area, they can get the abortion pill prescribed and sent to them in the mail.

“I know there are telehealth program. People can call in a prescription and send it in the mail. They then get the instructions over Zoom or telehealth, which is certainly better than nothing,” Hern said.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has a webpage dedicated in detaiils abortion pill and restrictions across the country.