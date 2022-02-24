LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Littleton teen is feeling down in the dumps after her sentimental truck was stolen while she was in class.

Nevaeh Montoya said her 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was swiped Tuesday from a remote parking lot at Dakota Ridge High School.

“I was really sad,” the high school junior said. “I cried afterwards. I really liked my truck. I named it ‘Amy.’”

The 16-year-old said the truck was given to her by her grandfather. “He was pretty sad.”

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms responding to the theft.

Montoya said the family has liability insurance but not full insurance coverage on the truck. If you have any information, call police.