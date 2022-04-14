AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police say the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in the city was initially reported as self-inflicted.

An arrest has been made in the killing. Kevin Altamirano, 20, was booked on a count of manslaughter, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police responded about 2:34 p.m. to the area of South Laredo Street and East Dartmouth Avenue on reports of a shooting. The teen was found shot inside of a vehicle. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead about two hours later.

“It was initially reported to officers on scene that the man shot himself,” police said in a news release.

Detectives interviewed several people and learned that someone else in the vehicle shot the young man while they were in a parking lot at 17090 E. Quincy Ave. Police also collected a handgun from the scene as evidence.

The Arapahoe County coroner will release the victim’s identity after next-of-kin is notified.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.