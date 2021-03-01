Teens charged with murder of woman shot and killed in her car on her way home from dinner

DENVER (KDVR) — District Attorney Beth McCann announced Monday that the Denver District Attorney’s Office has charged a 14-year-old male juvenile and 18-year-old Neshan Johnson with the murder of 32-year old Pamela Cabriales.

Cabriales was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Feb. 20 at Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25 in Denver, according to police.

A close friend and co-worker said she and Cabriales were out to dinner that night at Ocean Prime in Denver for a girls night out. Cabriales was shot driving home.

The suspects fled the scene which led to southbound I-25 at West Colfax being shutdown while officers searched for them, according to Denver police.

The juvenile’s name and arrest photo are not being released because of the juvenile’s age. He is charged with multiple counts of first degree murder, and several other charges related to first degree murder, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office also charged Johnson with multiple counts of murder in the first degree, several other charges related to first degree murder, and with vehicular eluding.